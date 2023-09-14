A project to develop and pilot a model on classifying and recycling wastes in the central city of Hue is kicked off on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hue City (VNA) – The Ham Long Research and Support Centre for Social Work (HLC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on September 13 organised a workshop to kick off a project to develop and pilot a model on classifying and recycling wastes in the central city of Hue.

Under the 18-month project, the HLC will instruct families in two wards of Huong Long and Thuy Bieu in the city to properly classify waste and use organic waste to make microbial fertiliser while plastic products and waste paper will be used to make products. The model aims to increase recycling rates, reduce the amount of waste, and improve the livelihoods of waste collectors and recyclers.

USAID's Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs said that in 2022, the US Government launched the Ocean Protection project - a key project to fight ocean plastic waste at the global level. It is implemented through 14 programmes at national and regional levels around the world. Within the framework of the project, the agency cooperates with the HLC to implement a programme “Green City - Blue Ocean” which aims to solve plastic waste pollution.

According to the Centre for Research and Environmental Technology Transfer in the central region, in 2021, Hue city generated about 407 tonnes of urban solid waste every day. Thuy Phuong landfill - the only in the city, is currently overloaded and causes serious environmental pollution in the surrounding area./.