Watchmakers create unique carved products

Watchmakers, with the support of microscopes, have created many unique and intricate carved products, attracting the attention of many watch collectors.
  • The craft requires carefulness and patience from craftsmen. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tools for engraving (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A lathe machine used for making inside machinery of watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cleaning the tool (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Checking the thickness of a watch using a magnifying glass (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A watch is plated with 24k-gold. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)

