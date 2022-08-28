Watchmakers create unique carved products
Watchmakers, with the support of microscopes, have created many unique and intricate carved products, attracting the attention of many watch collectors.
-
The craft requires carefulness and patience from craftsmen. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tools for engraving (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A lathe machine used for making inside machinery of watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Cleaning the tool (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Checking the thickness of a watch using a magnifying glass (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A watch is plated with 24k-gold. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A unique engraved watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)