The ceremony launching the construction of the Darco Ba Lai water factory in Ben Tre province on July 6 (Photo: VNA)

– Work started on July 6 on a factory that is set to supply clean water to more than 100,000 residents in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.The Darco Ba Lai water factory, located in Tan My commune of Ba Tri district, is invested with more than 380 billion VND (16.3 million USD) by the Darco Viet Water Co. Ltd.After construction is completed in late 2020, the factory will treat about 15,000 cu.m. of water from a reservoir on the Ba Lai River each day.The tap water will be provided for about 100,000 residents in Ba Tri district at a cost that is over 100 times cheaper than the price of bottled water at present.Chairman of the Ben Tre People’s Committee Cao Van Trong said ensuring clean water supply is currently an urgent task amidst the increasingly serious climate change and saltwater intrusion, which have affected locals’ daily and production activities.The building of the Darco Ba Lai factory will help ease the shortage of clean water for residents in Ben Tre, he noted.This is the first among the four water factories that the Darco Viet Water company plans to build in Vietnam. With the total investment of some 30 million USD, these plants is hoped to supply tap water to 500,000 people. -VNA