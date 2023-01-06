Environment Fewer storms to hit Vietnam this year Vietnam is forecast to face fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Environment Community-based protection promotes forest conservation Community-based forest protection has helped improve the management and conservation of large areas of natural forest as it promotes the role and responsibility of local people on 7,833ha in Quang Nam and Thua Thien Hue provinces.

Environment National action plan to be built to implement circular economy A national action plan will be built to implement a circular economy to promote the management and efficient use of natural resources and reduce environmental pollution amid climate change in Vietnam by 2030.

Environment 4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Hoa Binh A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Da Bac district in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on December 29, but no damage or casualties were reported, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Geophysics.