Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has announced a water resources planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which was approved by the Prime Minister in December 2022.

The scheme offers a foundation for MoNRE and other ministries, agencies and localities to map out their own plans relating to water resources, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said in his opening remarks.

The official expressed his belief that the close coordination between the ministries, agencies and localities will help to ensure the quality of relevant planning schemes, creating a premise for the economical, effective and sustainable exploitation, use and protection of water resources.

Chau Tran Vinh, Director of MONRE’s Department of Water Resources Management, noted that this is the first national planning scheme in the water resources sector, which regulates water resources to achieve targets set in the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

The scheme concretises relevant guidelines and policies adopted by the Party, the National Assembly and the Government, he said, adding that it touches upon issues regarding the management, regulation, distribution, exploitation and use of water resources in agriculture, industry, fishery, irrigation, urban and rural water supply, and other production and business activities, along with those on national water resources security.

According to Vinh, MONRE has coordinated with the World Bank, Australia, France, and domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to organise meetings, where they exchanged experience in building the scheme.

By 2025, the planning scheme targets increasing the rate of daily clean water use to 95% - 100% for the urban population and 65% for rural residents. As many as 90% of water exploitation activities will be put under control, while the rate of water loss in supply activities will be reduced to 10%.

It also prioritises settling drought and water shortages in the dry season across river basins and areas with difficult access to sources, particularly the south-central region, Central Highlands, Mekong River Delta, and remote and island areas.

By 2050, Vietnam is expected to raise its national water security index to be among the countries that effectively ensure water security in the world. It will work towards being proactive in water resources in all situations, forecasting and regulating water, preventing floods, droughts, saltwater intrusion, pollution, degradation, and water depletion, and responding to climate change./.

