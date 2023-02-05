Water resources prepared for winter-spring rice crop
A number of localities in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions have completed the preparation of water resources for the 2022-2023 winter-spring rice crop, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
A number of localities in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions have completed the preparation of water resources for the 2022-2023 winter-spring rice crop. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A number of localities in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions have completed the preparation of water resources for the 2022-2023 winter-spring rice crop, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Apart from Ha Nam province, where the work has been done, other localities in the regions like Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen and Hanoi are also almost ready for the cultivation of the winter-spring rice crop.
As of 4pm on February 4, the area of land provided with water reached 427,134 ha, making up 85.7% of the total area, the department reported.
The department has asked the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development in cities and provinces to direct relevant units to ensure the irrigation work.
Vietnam’s rice export is forecast to continue reaping successes this year as the world's rice prices remain high at least in the short term as global economic and political uncertainties have resulted in a high demand for rice reserves, according to experts.
According to the Vietnam Food Association, by the middle of last month, Vietnam earned nearly 115 million USD from exporting more than 226,000 tonnes of rice, an increase of over 41% in terms of both volume and value compared to the same period last year.
The country exported ST24 and ST25 rice to the Middle East region with a record-high price of 1,000 USD per tonne, doubling the price of normal white rice.
Vietnamese rice further penetrated demanding markets like Japan and the EU.
According to experts, more than 80% of rice varieties in Vietnam are fragrant high-quality rice, which is an important factor that helps increase Vietnamese rice's value and accessibility to markets.
This year’s rice prices are forecast to return its peak in 2019 thanks to periodical factors and increasing demand for rice reserves in countries, including such populous nations as China and India.
Last year, Vietnam exported nearly 7.2 million tonnes of rice, gaining 3.49 billion USD./.