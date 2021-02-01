Environment Vietnam enhances air pollution control Ministries and sectors should work together and take drastic action to carry out Prime Ministerial Directive No 03/CT-TTg on enhancing air pollution control, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said at a meeting on January 28.

Environment Tra Vinh to dredge irrigation canals to better cope with dry season The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will dredge its 18 main irrigation canals that run a total of 162 km in the next four years at a cost of 387 billion VND (16.7 million USD) to improve the supply of water for irrigation during the dry season.

Environment Award ceremony for ASEAN plastic pollution innovation challenge The final pitching competition and awards ceremony for the Ending Plastic Pollution Innovation Challenge took place in Hanoi on January 26.