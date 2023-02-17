Business Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.

Business Cautious budget landscape expected for 2023 With a view to making a financial disclosure of the state budget, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has publicised its report on Vietnam’s budget situation estimates for 2023. This shows some caution in formulating budget estimations amid lingering difficulties at home and abroad.

Business Domestic sugar under pressure on home turf Domestic sugar producers have been facing mounting pressure in competition with imported sugar in recent years.