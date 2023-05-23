Water Week to introduce latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water management
Participants listen to an introduction about the application of advanced technology in water supply and management at the event. (Photo courtesy of Sawaco)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Science and Technology Week 2023 (Water Week 2023) in HCM City is introducing the latest scientific knowledge and experiences in water supply and management from around Vietnam and the world.
The event is being held by Saigon Water Supply Corporation (Sawaco) from May 22 to 25 as part of its celebration of the 18th anniversary of its establishment (May 24, 2005 - May 24, 2023).
The event aims to accelerate progress in the city’s processes related to water supply and management, and raise public awareness of the role played by research and development in the field.
An exhibition is being held during the event to display products and innovative solutions for water-related crisis in the 2021-2023 period.
Several workshops will be held to share new ideas, learn from each other and collaborate on innovative solutions in making water a powerful tool for change.
A talk show called Sawaco Talk will be broadcast live (livestream) on the Sawaco Youtube channel where a range of water-related issues will be discussed.
In addition, a workshop will discuss how ChatGPT can improve customer service in the water supply sector.
The event is expected to attract a diverse mix of professional backgrounds, including decision-makers, business leaders, city planners, activists, and researchers from all over Vietnam.
Participants can also participate in the event online (via YouTube Sawaco, Sawaco Website, and Sawaco Creative Hub).
Bui Thanh Giang, deputy general director and chairman of Sawaco Science and Technology Council, said: “Tackling the most challenging problems of our time often involves water. This is an inclusive venue for all stakeholders to expand collaboration, inspire innovation, and accelerate water action to tackle the water-related crisis and make water a powerful tool for change,” he said./.