Society Ben Tre targets no ships infringing foreign waters while fishing The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is making extra efforts to implement measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with the goal of having no ships violating foreign waters while fishing and working with the whole country to remove the "yellow card" warning of the European Commission in 2022.

Society Ninh Thuan to spend nearly 32 million USD on poverty reduction The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will mobilise resources from projects and programmes to help the poor improve their livelihoods, thus narrowing the development gap between localities.

Society Safe tourism reopening needs coordination in COVID-19 prevention, control: authority Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), has stressed the need for ministries, agencies and localities to observe regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control unanimously as the country fully opens its doors to international tourists from March 15.