Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh addresses the inauguration of the water-by-wind demonstration model in Ninh Thuan province on March 15. (Photo: VNA)Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A water-by-wind (WbW) demonstration model funded by the Belgian Government was officially put into use in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on March 15.
The project, having run on a trial basis for nearly two years in An Hai commune of Ninh Phuoc district, was invested with over 1 million EUR (1.1 million USD), excluding the local contribution, financed by the Belgian Government through the FinExpo fund and the Belgian company Smart Universal Logistics.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh said it aims to supply water for the farming demonstration model and additional drinking water for residents in An Hai commune. It also looks to help raise local people’s awareness and capacity of managing and using the WbW model and water resources.
Notably, this model can easily access and move to areas with different salinity levels to provide freshwater in case of emergencies. Besides, its operation and maintenance are simple, cost-saving, and completely renewably energised, and can also contribute to the local power grid, he added.
Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan People’s Committee Le Huyen described the inauguration of the WbW project as an important milestone showing the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium in creatively and practically utilising renewable energy to solve the water shortage in agricultural production and daily use.
He expressed his belief that this project will be a stepping stone for the application of renewable energy to agricultural production on a larger scale, not only in Ninh Thuan but also other localities nationwide severely affected by climate change./.