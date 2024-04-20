The collision causes heavy damage to the left side of the tourist boat, leaving three seriously injured. (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn)

An Giang (VNS/VNA) — A ferry carrying passengers collided with a tourist boat on the Tien river in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 19 evening, leaving three people injured.

The incident occurred at around 5:25 pm in Vinh Xuong commune, Tan Chau Town, when the ferry was travelling from Thuong Phuoc 1 commune in Dong Thap province to Vinh Xuong.

Meanwhile, the tourist boat, was travelling from the border area towards Tan Chau.

The collision caused significant damage to the left side of the tourist boat. The tour guide, Ab Dol Ro Zak, sustained severe injuries, including a severed right arm and broken legs.

Two foreign tourists, Koehler Dietmar Heinz (German national) and Kormann Pascale Aline (French national), also suffered broken legs.

Following the collision, Vinh Xuong police rushed the injured to Tan Chau Hospital for emergency treatment and towed the tourist boat and the ferry to the shore to investigate the cause of the collision.

The incident is still under investigation./.