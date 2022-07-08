Politics Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former official of HCM City The Politburo issued a disciplinary measure against the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (2016-2021 tenure) and its former Secretary Nguyen Thanh Phong on July 8.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee look into major national matters The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on July 8 to look into major national matters, the international situation in the second quarter and the first half of this year, as well as key tasks in the coming time.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 8.

Politics Vietnamese firms interested in Cuban market: Ambassador Many Vietnamese investors are interested in the Cuban market and hope to make contributions to the Caribbean country, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung during a meeting with leaders of Cuban western province of Artemisa on July 7.