Ways sought to step up relations between Vietnamese, German localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh was on a visit to the city of Wernigerode on July 6 – 7 to seek ways to enhance ties between the German city and its Vietnamese sister city Hoi An and potentially other cities and provinces in Vietnam.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh meets leaders of the German city of Wernigerode. (Photo: VNA)
Talking to newly-elected mayor Tobias Kascha and his predecessor Peter Gaffert, Ambassador Minh emphasised the huge potential for further accelerating partnership between Wernigerode and Hoi An as well as other Vietnamese localities.
The bilateral relations will be built on the solid foundation of the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership which has been growing strong in all areas, from economy, energy, environment, education-training, to culture and science-technology, over the last 12 years, he said.
Wernigerode and Hoi An set up a sister-city relationship in 2013, he recalled, since then, the first has provided support for the latter in many major projects, for example, developing a solar power system at Song Hoai (Hoai River) Square, promoting efficient use of renewable energy, and minimising waste, among others.
He called on enterprises from the German city to explore investment opportunity in Vietnam to reap benefits from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
As Wernigerode and Hoi An are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their ties next year, the ambassador proposed the two sides to organise several activities for promotion of trade, investment and tourism.
Former mayor Gaffert affirmed that maintain the sister-city relations with Hoi An was among his city’s top priorities and a major highlight during his term of office. He expected the new mayor will facilitate the further development of the bilateral ties. He suggested the two sides further expand ties in vocational training, tourism services, hospitality and handicraft making.
Kascha, for his part, pledged to foster the sister-city relations in a long term during his upcoming sever years in office.
On the visit, Ambassador Minh also visited a German mechanic corporation and representatives of Vietnamese community in Wernigerode./.