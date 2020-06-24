Business Latest G-bond auction raises over 450 million USD The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilises 10.48 trillion VND (450.55 million USD) from a G-bond auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on June 24.

Business Vietnam should develop gambling industry to boost tourism If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Business Vietbuild 2020 kicks off in HCM City The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24, with the theme “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration.”

Business Gia Lai to develop 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is to be built in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai that will engage in developing breeding pig supply and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser, a conference held by the province on June 24 heard.