Business Infographic Export-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.

Business Infographic CPI up 0.4% in July 2022 The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.