WB forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2022
According to the World Bank (WB), Vietnam’s GDP growth is projected to surge to 7.5% in 2022 from 2.6% last year.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese economy in first 7 months of 2022
Vietnam’s socio-economy continued to recover in various fields in the first seven months of 2022. Export turnover was estimated to reach 216.35 billion USD, up 16.1%.
See more
InfographicIndustrial production index up 8.8% in first 7 months of 2022
The index of industrial production posted a year-on-year rise of 8.8 percent in the first seven months of this year.
InfographicVietnam’s overseas investment nears 358.76 million USD in first 7 months
In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam’s total investment abroad neared 358.76 million USD, or about 63% against the figure in the same period of 2021.
InfographicExport-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months
Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.
InfographicFive items with export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first seven months of this year, five commodities posting export turnover of more than 10 billion USD, making up 58.5% of Vietnam’s export turnover.
InfographicCPI up 0.4% in July 2022
The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.