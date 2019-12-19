Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on December 19 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business PM urges young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts for development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on young entrepreneurs to make greater efforts to develop big firms and global brands, contributing to turning Vietnam into a strong country.

Business Vehicles to be banned through Lao Cai-Hekou border gate Vehicles will be banned from passing through Lao Cai-Hekou International Border Gate from January 1, 2020, according to the Lao Cai economic zone management board.

Business Vinh oranges and Nghe An specialties week opens in Hanoi A “Week of Vinh Oranges and Nghe An Specialties” kicked off on December 17 evening at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.