World Vietnam attends second Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.

World Indonesia speeds up refinery projects Indonesia is striving to complete six refinery projects worth 60 billion USD of PT Pertamina in the next two years.

World Office of Permanent Court of Arbitration launched in Singapore The Singapore Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was officially launched at Maxwell Chambers Suites building on November 19, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong.

World Indonesia hopes to draw nearly 64 billion USD investment in energy Indonesian coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said he expects investment in the energy sector excluding oil and gas to reach 63.6 billion USD by 2024.