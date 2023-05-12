World Malaysia’s GDP to grow 5.2% - 5.7% in Q1 Economists expect year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Malaysia would be moderate, at between 5.2% - 5.7% in the first quarter of 2023, against 7% in the last quarter of 2022, on the absence of the base effect.

World ASEAN leaders reaffirm need to maintain peace, security in East Sea Leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the East Sea.

World Thailand will include Ouk Chaktrang into 33rd SEA Games Thailand has pledged to include Cambodia’s Ouk Chaktrang (Chess) into the 33rd SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand in 2025.

World Thailand: About 3.55 billion USD expected to be spent on election-related activities At least 120 billion THB (3.55 billion USD) will be spent on election-related activities in Thailand, doubling the amount previously estimated, according to the Business and Economic Forecast Centre of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce.