WB helps Cambodia improve solid waste, plastics management
The World Bank (WB) has approved 60 million USD in credit for Cambodia to assist the country in improving solid waste and plastics management.
Hanoi (VNA) - The World Bank (WB) has approved 60 million USD in credit for Cambodia to assist the country in improving solid waste and plastics management.
The project will be co-financed with a grant of 3 million USD from the PROBLUE trust fund, according to the WB’s press statement on May 11.
The statement noted economic growth, urbanisation, and tourism have led to a substantial increase in solid waste and plastics use in Cambodia over the past years.
The project will support the Cambodian Government's efforts to strengthen institutional capacity for solid waste and plastics management, enhance the performance of the private sector engaging in waste services, and improve waste fee systems to support improved solid waste treatment operations that are environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable.
The Cambodian Government has placed improvement of solid waste and plastics management increasingly high on the national agenda as stated in the Municipal Solid Waste Management Policy 2020 - 2030, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng said in the statement.
He added that protecting public health, environmental and landscape aesthetics in the country is an important priority.
Meanwhile, Maryam Salim, WB Country Manager for Cambodia, said improved solid waste and plastics management is critical for the country’s economic and social development, including its tourism sector.
The project will also support greater access for households to regular waste collection, and with increased landfill, recycling, and composting capacity, there will be positive impacts on public health, the environment, and tourism, she noted./.
The project will be co-financed with a grant of 3 million USD from the PROBLUE trust fund, according to the WB’s press statement on May 11.
The statement noted economic growth, urbanisation, and tourism have led to a substantial increase in solid waste and plastics use in Cambodia over the past years.
The project will support the Cambodian Government's efforts to strengthen institutional capacity for solid waste and plastics management, enhance the performance of the private sector engaging in waste services, and improve waste fee systems to support improved solid waste treatment operations that are environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable.
The Cambodian Government has placed improvement of solid waste and plastics management increasingly high on the national agenda as stated in the Municipal Solid Waste Management Policy 2020 - 2030, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng said in the statement.
He added that protecting public health, environmental and landscape aesthetics in the country is an important priority.
Meanwhile, Maryam Salim, WB Country Manager for Cambodia, said improved solid waste and plastics management is critical for the country’s economic and social development, including its tourism sector.
The project will also support greater access for households to regular waste collection, and with increased landfill, recycling, and composting capacity, there will be positive impacts on public health, the environment, and tourism, she noted./.