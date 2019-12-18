World Indonesia, UAE sign many economic cooperation deals Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently signed many cooperation and business agreements in the fields of energy, agriculture and sovereign wealth fund (SWF).

World Thailand reveals 10 unhealthy behaviour trends next year The Thai Health Promotion Foundation will be keeping its eye on 10 worrying and unhealthy behaviours among Thais next year, particularly those related to social media.

World Thailand plans to build new airport in Nakhon Pathom The Thai government has announced a plan to construct a new airport in Nakhon Pathom to alleviate congestion at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and serve western Bangkok population.

World Cambodia to apply laws on special economic zones The Cambodian government is working on new laws to regulate special economic zones (SEZs) and investments, Prime Minister Hun Sen said.