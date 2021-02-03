World RoK, Cambodia strike free trade agreement The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 3 said the country and Cambodia have clinched a free trade agreement (FTA) after seven months of negotiations.

World Argentine media praises success of 13th Party Congress The website radionacional.com.ar of Argentina on February 2 run an article titled “Vietnam builds its future”, spotlighting the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and economic achievements of the country made after 35 years of its Doi Moi (renewal) process.

World Over 60,000 documents of Cambodia’s Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum go digital Cambodia’s Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, which has been registered as a UNESCO Memory of the World since 2009, has launched a digital database to access the largest archive of the Khmer Rouge regime’s prison system records.

World Myanmar’s newly-appointed officials hold 1st meeting, nations call for release of detained officials Myanmar held the first meeting among newly appointed ministers after a recent major cabinet reshuffle by the military in Nay Pyi Taw on February 2, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting a press release from the Military True News Information Team.