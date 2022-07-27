WB, Japan support greater access to legal services for the poor in Vietnam hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.

The project, Vietnam: Improved Delivery of Legal Aid for the Poor and Vulnerable, will support legal aid services covering criminal law (with a special focus on gender-based violence), marriage and family law, and employment and labor law.

It is estimated that nearly 10,000 people, including ethnic minorities, poor households, survivors of gender-based violence, and people with disabilities, will benefit from the project’s interventions.

The Japan Social Development Fund, which is a partnership between the Government of Japan and the WB, provides grants in support of community-driven development and poverty reduction projects that empower the poorest and most vulnerable groups not reached by other programmes and improve their lives through direct benefits./.
VNA