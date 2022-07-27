WB, Japan support greater access to legal services for the poor in Vietnam
The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.
The project, Vietnam: Improved Delivery of Legal Aid for the Poor and Vulnerable, will support legal aid services covering criminal law (with a special focus on gender-based violence), marriage and family law, and employment and labor law.
It is estimated that nearly 10,000 people, including ethnic minorities, poor households, survivors of gender-based violence, and people with disabilities, will benefit from the project’s interventions.
The Japan Social Development Fund, which is a partnership between the Government of Japan and the WB, provides grants in support of community-driven development and poverty reduction projects that empower the poorest and most vulnerable groups not reached by other programmes and improve their lives through direct benefits./.