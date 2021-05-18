Business PM backs HCM City’s proposal to retain 23 pct of budget revenues Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has supported Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal to retain 23 percent of its budget revenues, up from the previous 18 percent, to create conditions for sustainable development.

Business Reference exchange rates up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam receives over 17 billion USD in remittances Vietnamese abroad sent home 17.2 billion USD worth of remittances in 2020, making Vietnam the third-largest remittance recipient in the East Asia and Pacific region.