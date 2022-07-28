Environment Northern, central regions continue experiencing heat wave The northern region and central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are forecast to continue experiencing a heat wave on July 26 with peak temperature up to 35-37 degrees Celsius, even over 37 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Tasks, solutions set to fulfill COP26 commitments Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on July 25 signed a decision approving the project on tasks and solutions to implement outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Environment Campaign on environmental sanitation, personal hygiene launched A campaign on environmental sanitation and personal hygiene to prevent and control epidemics was launched in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 25.

Environment Heat wave in northern region forecast to linger till July 28 The northern region is being hit by another heat wave which is forecast to last until July 28, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).