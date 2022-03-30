World Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.

World Malaysia ready to welcome international tourists back Immigration services at entry points will be back to their pre-pandemic strength in anticipation of large crowds of travelers and an influx of foreign workers as the country reopens its borders on April 1, Malaysia's Immigration Department Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

World Vietnamese continue to be second largest foreign community in Japan Vietnamese continued to be the second biggest foreign community in Japan after China, despite a 3.4 percent drop in 2021, according to the the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA).