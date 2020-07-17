World Cambodia announces new measures to support SMEs The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has issued two main measures to solve the current issues faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

World Indonesian House of Representatives approves assistance funds to SOEs The Indonesian House of Representatives has approved the proposal for government assistance in the form of state capital participation (PMN), disbursement of government debt to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and loan funds worth 151.15 trillion Rp (10.32 billion USD) for a number of SOEs.

World WB helps Cambodia improve road system The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on July 17 approved a 100 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Cambodia Road Connectivity Improvement Project.