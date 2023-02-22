Truong Dinh Hoang in a training session (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Three continental-level matches of the WBA Asia Boxing Championship (LEAD: BORN TO LEAD) will take place at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Boxing Federation (HBF) announced on February 22.

LEAD's fanpage also announced a poster featuring the top two Vietnamese boxers who hold the WBA Asia championship belts, Truong Dinh Hoang and the world's No. 8 Le Huu Toan. They will defend their titles against rivals from the Republic of Korea and the Philippines in two thrilling matches.

Toan will take on World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 8 Garen Diagan from the Philippines for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight (48kg) strap.

Meanwhile, Hoang will go up against the RoK's No.1 and WBA Asia No. 11 Baek Dae Hyun for the super middleweight (76kg) WBA Asia belt.

This will be Toan's second title defence after he beat Filipino Jake Amparo on points after 12 rounds in Bangkok, Thailand. The victory pushed him to the WBA's No. 8 place in the world rankings.

Diagan is a top athlete in his home country and No. 6 in the WBC rankings. The 26-year-old is No. 15 in the world, eight places higher than the Vietnamese representative. Diagan has recorded nine wins (5KOs) and three losses (1KO). He won a local professional championship in 2019 before challenging for the WBC Asia belt last July but came up short.