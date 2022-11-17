Culture - Sports Hau Giang preserves folk singing of Khmer people Cultural authorities and traditional artists of Hau Giang Province are working on a long-term project to preserve Aday singing, a unique folk art form of the Khmer ethnic minority.

Culture - Sports Vinh Thinh conical hat making village The Vinh Thinh conical hat making village in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district has a history of hundreds of years. It was recognised as Hanoi's Traditional Craft Village by the municipal People’s Committee in 2020. Not only being consumed in domestic market, the village's hats have also been exported.