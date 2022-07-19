Nguyen Xuan Thang (right), Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, and WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Bank (WB)’s policy consultancy has significantly contributed to socio-economic development and the fulfillment of development targets in Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council said on July 19.



At a working session with WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg in Hanoi, Thang affirmed that Vietnam always regards the bank a good friend and an important development partner.



He thanked the bank for its provision of resources that also cover scientific research studies, and its macro-policy consultancy for the Vietnamese government during the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.



Thang spoke highly of the WB’s support to Vietnam in building the Vietnam 2035 report, and suggested the bank consider cooperation with local strategic research units, including the HCMA, in outlining the Vietnam 2045 report.



The official also called for further assistance from the bank in strategic infrastructure development, sustainable development, green growth, gas emissions and climate change response.



Van Trotsenburg, for his part, said he was impressed by solutions adopted by the Vietnamese government to fulfill its targets as well as their outcomes, notably macro management and the harmonious combination of different tools like fiscal and monetary policies.



Vietnam has seen high growth, he said, asking Vietnam to share its development experience with other countries and make more contributions to handling global issues.



He said the HCMA and the WB have many cooperation opportunities in personnel training, and the bank stands ready to share its experience and knowledge in such spheres as finance, health care, pandemic containment, climate change adaptation, green growth and digitalisation.



Regarding the Vietnam 2045 report, van Trotsenburg highlighted the important role of experts from the academy in the compilation of the report towards turning Vietnam into a developed, high-income nation by that time./.