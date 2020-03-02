Society Five Vietnamese sailors missing as vessel sinks off Japan Five Vietnamese sailors were reported missing after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of Aomori prefecture in Japan on February 29, according to a Vietnamese official.

Society Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from RoK amid COVID-19 The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) due to the complicated developments of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as from March 1, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV).

Society Da Nang workers join in blood donation programme About 1,000 trade union members and labourers in the central city of Da Nang took part in a blood donation programme on March 1, an activity to help ease blood shortage for health care after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Society Unis resort to online career counselling Many universities in HCM City are providing online career counselling for high school students since they are unable to attend school due to COVID-19 fears.