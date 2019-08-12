Post-harvest technology in fruit sector in Vietnam sees several weaknesses which not only effect to the quality of the fruits, but also to export prices.

Dragon fruit is one of Vietnam’s unique tropical fruits with export value reaching about 1.1 billion USD per year. Being favored in many high demanding markets such as the US, the EU, however, weak post-harvest technology has hindered the fruit to fully tap its potential.

Besides dragon fruit, many Vietnamese fruits face shortcomings in several processes such as postharvest, preservation, processing, packaging and delivery.

Most of fruit growers depend on traders who don’t invest big money in those important steps.

Vietnam earned more than 2 billion USD in fruit export the first six months of 2019, up 6 percent compared to the same period of 2018. To fully tap the sector’s export potential, especially in high demanding markets, it’s necessary to boost production while invest more in post-harvest technology.-VNA