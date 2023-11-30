Videos Farmers enjoy bumper Doan Hung pomelo harvest Thanks to the synchronous application of technical farming measures, Phu Tho province again saw a bumper pomelo harvest this year, with output rising by over 3,000 tonnes compared to 2022. To expand consumption markets, localities and the agricultural sector are focusing on guiding farmers on harvests and preservation and promoting product consumption.

Business Vietnamese, Turkish national flag carriers cooperate on goods transport Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed an agreement on November 29 to promote cooperation in the field of air cargo transport to bring long-term value to customers and both airlines.

Business ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 takes place in Hanoi The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, is underway in Hanoi.

Business Bac Lieu looks for increasing investment from US Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu urged the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to create favourable conditions for the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to connect with a number of US businesses to call for investment in some potential fields at a reception for US Consul General Susan Burns on November 29.