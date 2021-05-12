Webinar discusses way to promote Vietnam – Venezuela trade
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela in collaboration with the country’s foreign trade bank (Bancoex) on May 11 held a webinar on boosting trade promotion between Vietnam and Venezuela.
Speaking at the event, Bancoex Vice President for export promotion and investment Juan Freer said with its experience in export financing, Bancoex plans to step up the commercialisation of goods of Venezuela’s strength like crude oil, coffee, cocoa, and green bean to reel in foreign currencies serving the development of domestic production.
According to Freer, turnover from Venezuela’s exports to Vietnam grew from 1.2 million USD in 2017 to 4.8 million USD in 2019. The official said he is confident in its future growth.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen took the occasion to introduce Vietnam's key exports including farm produce like rice, coffee, cashew, and spices; phones and electronic components; garment-textile; footwear; and aquatic products.
Duyen said the event aims to provide Bancoex and Venezuelan firms with an insight into the Vietnamese market, helping them set suitable import-export strategies to boost trade between the two nations.
At the webinar, the embassy released a business manual for Vietnamese companies in the Venezuelan market. The guide provides the group with market information and opportunities for investment and business./.