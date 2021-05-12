Business Ministry to actively build price management scenarios The Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s Price Management Department will actively set up scenarios for managing prices of essential goods according to the market performance, but still ensuring inflation control as targeted, said director of the department Nguyen Anh Tuan.

Business Vietravel Airlines to be equitised in 2nd year of operations The Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transport JSC (Vietravel) plans to equitise its Vietnam Travel Airlines Co. Ltd. (Vietravel Airlines), to boost the subsidiary’s development as the first travel airline in Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese exporters struggle with rising material prices Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters are struggling to cope with rising material prices despite posting high export volumes in the first four months of the year.

Business Tuyen Quang promoting cooperation with RoK A delegation led by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Park Noh-wan, paid a visit to the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 11.