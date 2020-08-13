Webinar explores longan export opportunities
An international business matching webinar was held in Hanoi on August 13 in an effort to promote the export of Vietnamese longan.
Farmers harvest longan in Ham Tu commune of Khoai Chau district, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An international business matching webinar was held in Hanoi on August 13 in an effort to promote the export of Vietnamese longan.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told the online gathering that the quality of Vietnamese longan and related products, like dried longan and canned longan juice, has improved over time and are now found in major markets such as China, Australia, the US, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.
Vietnamese longan meets the requirements of importers, including those relating to origin traceability and plant quarantine, which means its quality has been recognised and can win over other demanding markets, he said.
Hai views the export potential of the country’s fresh longan and related products as substantial.
Localities with large areas of concentrated longan growing like Hung Yen, Son La, and Hai Duong provinces have been perfecting their production processes and developing standardised cultivation zones to boost exports, he added.
According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh, the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to negotiate the opening up of more markets for Vietnamese longan and other fruit.
More than 70 businesses and farm produce importers in eight markets - India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, the US, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and China - discussed the longan trade with Vietnamese farms, cooperatives, and businesses from Hanoi and HCM City as well as Ben Tre, Bac Giang, Binh Duong, Hung Yen, Lang Son, and Son La provinces./.