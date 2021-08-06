Politics Vietnam, China’s border provinces intensify cooperation in illegal migration control Border provinces of Vietnam and China on August 5 agreed to further step up cooperation in verifying and returning illegal migrants during their talks held at Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Politics NA plays important role in realising SDGs: official Head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha had an online meeting with United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjabana on August 5 to discuss measures to bolster cooperation in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam attends first Friends of Mekong Ministerial Meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended the first Friends of the Mekong (FOM) Ministerial Meeting, which was held on August 5 via videoconference.

Politics ​Switzerland's National Day, diplomatic ties with Vietnam celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 evening to celebrate Switzerland's 730th National Day (1291-2021) and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic relations (1971-2021) with the attendance of Swiss Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.