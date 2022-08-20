Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a webinar on August 19 marking the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong said Vietnam and Canada are promoting their comprehensive partnership in a practical, effective, stable and sustainable manner, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in the region and the world, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in Asia-Pacific and the world.

Two-way trade between the two countries hit 6.1 billion CAD (about 4.7 billion USD), up 24.7% annually.

Philip Fernandez from the CVFS said it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Canada ties next year with various activities./.