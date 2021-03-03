Webinar on Vietnamese market held in Switzerland
Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, in collaboration with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Switzerland-Vietnam Business Group (SVBG), organized the Webinar Market Focus Vietnam on March 2.
This was also a chance for the newly-established SVBG to introduce itself to Swiss partners.
The webinar aimed at boosting trade and investment cooperation between Swiss and Vietnamese businesses.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Linh Lan stressed that Vietnam and Switzerland have maintained good friendship and cooperation for half a century.
This year, the two are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.
Switzerland is the 6th largest European investor in Vietnam, with its investment totaling 2 billion USD, mostly in manufacturing – processing and electricity. Currently, around 100 Swiss firms are operating in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Vietnam is the four biggest trade partner of Switzerland in ASEAN, with bilateral trade exceeding 3.6 billion USD in 2019. Since 2012, Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – the intergovernmental organisation of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – began negotiations for an FTA, which is expected to be signed this year./.