Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (L) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first webinar of the sixth ASEAN-OECD Good Regulatory Practices Network Meeting took place on August 11.

Titled “Better Regulation for Post COVID-19 Recovery”, the event aimed to exchange viewpoints on reducing regulatory burden, towards better regulation which bolsters economic growth and protect the society.



At the webinar, Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung voiced his belief that the event, along with experience shared by OECD and ASEAN nations, will help promote administrative reform and abolish unnecessary regulation, thereby helping businesses overcome crisis and recover.

He underlined that Vietnam is determined to implement the dual targets of fighting the pandemic and recovering and maintaining economic growth.



To fulfil the targets, various measures have been put forwards, such as stepping up disbursement of public investment, stimulating domestic consumption and exports, and ensuring social welfare and security-order, Dung noted.



At the same time, administrative agencies have exerted efforts in switching to online public services. Since the start of the year, nearly 3,900 business conditions and over 6,770 types of commodities subject to specialised inspection and 30 related administrative procedures have been removed.



Notably, after more than eight months of operation, the national public service portal offers nearly 1,000 online services, with 56.4 million users.



As Chair of ASEAN and AIPA in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 tenure, Vietnam is committed to closely cooperating with countries and regional and international organisations in addressing common challenges, Dung said.



OECD Deputy Secretary-General Jeffrey Schlagenhauf appreciated the ASEAN-OECD Good Regulatory Practices Network as a very effective cooperation programme, adding that COVID-19 has dealt a blow to the socio-economic development of all countries and territories.



For his part, British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward spoke highly of Vietnam’s response and effective measures of OECD and ASEAN countries in dealing with the pandemic.



The organisation of major events in the form of video conferencing demonstrates the solid determination of Vietnam and other countries towards the common goal of reducing administrative procedures and improving business climate regulation, he affirmed./.