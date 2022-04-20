Business Investments are flowing into proptech As a growing number of companies in the real estate industry are embracing technology to promote their sales since the pandemic, investments are flowing into proptech start-ups to capture the opportunity.

Business Vietnam a potential partner for African countries: report What Vietnam has achieved in the last three decades, and what it is on course to achieve in the future, makes the country a good candidate for low- and middle-income countries in Africa to partner with for shared prosperity, according to a recent article by theafricareport.com.

Business Vietnam’s daily stock trading value ranks second in ASEAN The average daily trading value on Vietnam’s stock market has reached more than 30.84 trillion VND (1.34 billion USD) per session so far this year, up 15.9 percent from the last year’s figure and now the second largest in ASEAN, only after Thailand, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Tour bookings for upcoming holidays surge As travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged, many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly.