HCM City (VNA) – A webinar on digital transformation revolution and challenges for travel companies was held on July 29.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Nguyen Duc Tri, head of the Tourism Faculty at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics, said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, information technology application is considered crucial to businesses and travel companies in particular to increase users’ experience.



Sharing the same view, several experts said digital transformation is an indispensable trend at present.



Vice Director of the University of Economics and Business’s Center for Socio - Economic Analysis and Databases Dr. Nguyen The Kien shared countries’ experience in digital transformation in tourism. He suggested that Vietnam should encourage the involvement of stakeholders in the field while optimising promotion activities based on technological advances and Internet platform.



Some experts said artificial intelligence is one of the highly efficient trends but requires a long-term strategy and relies on businesses’ reinvestment strategy. At present, several AI applications have brought about helpful tools such as Chatbot and VR.



In Ho Chi Minh City, almost tourists in Ho Chi Minh City have used Chatbot. Meanwhile, the central city of Da Nang developed Chatbot Danang FantastiCity to search travel information automatically on mobile phones./.