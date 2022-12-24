Website celebrates 50 years of ASEAN-Japan relations
The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) recently launched a special website to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation next year.
Illustrative image (Photo: Rappler)Tokyo (VNA) – The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) recently launched a special website to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation next year.
The website introduces events to be held in Japan or ASEAN member states in celebration of the anniversary.
There are also special columns such as "People of ASEAN-Japan" to introduce those who are contributing to connecting and enhancing the understanding between the people of ASEAN member countries and Japan, or "Happy ASEAN-Japan 50!" to share congratulatory messages.
The website’s management board will hold an Instagram photography contest from January to July 2023, with the theme changed every two months.
From February, it will hold a film production campaign in which film producers from all ASEAN member states and Japan will co-produce a film celebrating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations./.