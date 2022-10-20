Quang Nam (VNA) – The Management Board of My Son World Cultural Heritage and Digital Transformation Solution Company Limited (VR360), a member of Bizverse, are working together to build a website providing details of the heritage through virtual reality technology.



Director of the board Phan Ho said that the partnership aims to improve experience for visitors to the heritage, while helping the board apply digital technology to the conservation and promotion of its values and popularise it to domestic and foreign tourists.



In the first phase from the beginning of 2022, the detailed VR360 virtual reality website has been built, integrated with virtual voiceover features, overview introduction, bringing the 3D digital museum model on Bizverse's 3D World Map.



In the second phase, to be carried out in late 2022 and 2023, the website will be upgraded with new features and an exhibition space for the museum on Metaverse so that viewers can visit from everywhere, thus enhancing its interactivity and 360 degrees’ rotation.



Over the years, the My Son World Cultural Heritage Management Board has implemented many projects to promote digital transformation to improve the efficiency of conservation activities and promote the heritage values, including the digitisation of artifacts preserved at the site and the museum.



The application of information technology in the conservation and promotion of the value of site has changed the management process, significantly contributing to the attraction of tourists, especially foreigners, to the world's cultural heritage, said Ho.

My Son, located in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district of the central province of Quang Nam, is the most renowned architectural complex of the Cham people in Vietnam. It was built during the late 4th century and the 13th century. The relic was recognised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a world cultural heritage site on December 1, 1999./.