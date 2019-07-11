A complex of tombs and temples of Do Cong Tuong has been recognised as a national relic site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (Source: VNA)



- A week of culture and tourism began on July 10 in Cao Lanh city in the southern province of Dong Thap, with the participation of Mekong Delta provinces and cities including Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An.The annual tourism event is held to strengthen tourism cooperation between Dong Thap with other provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta as well as the rest of the country.It is also an opportunity to promote the area's tourism potential, and the traditional culture and specialties of Cao Lanh city.On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision to name a complex of tombs and temples of Do Cong Tuong, a local man as a national relic site.The temple is located on Le Loi street in Ward 2 where residents come to burn incense to commemorate the merits of Do Cong Tuong.Do Cong Tuong moved from the central region to settle in My Tra village in 1817 under the Gia Long reign. Do Cong Tuong, who cleared wild land and planted many fruit trees, realised that the area's rivers and roads would suit the trade of fruit and agricultural products. He gathered many people in the area and set up what is known today as the Cao Lanh market.The complex includes a temple, guest houses and tombs which were built with solid materials and an architectural style of the Nguyen Dynasty in the 19th century.The anniversary of Do Cong Tuong’s death is held annually from the 8th day to the 10th day of the sixth lunar month. This year, it is a highlight of the culture and tourism event.Many other activities such as tai tu (southern amateur singing) performances, calligraphy writing on lotus leaves, cock-fighting, folklore games and photo exhibitions will be included.The week's event is held to promote the area's cultural elements, natural resources and traditional handicraft villages, and to help Dong Thap province become an attractive destination and an example to other localities.Within the week's framework, a display about Cao Lanh – Hoi An will be set up to promote the culture and tourism of Dong Thap and Quang Nam provinces and to strengthen their relationship.The tourism week will end on July 14. - VNA