At the conference to announce the week of Vietnamese goods in Thailand from October 23 to 27 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade said on July 11 that it will coordinate with the Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) of Thailand to organise a week of Vietnamese goods in Thailand from October 23 to 27.The event will take place at the Big C Rajdamri Supercenter in downtown Bangkok that attracts averagely 11,000 foreign visitors a day.The week will feature 100-150 pavilions and aim to expand the export market for Vietnamese goods in general and key products from the southern economic hub of HCM City in particular.According to Nguyen Huynh Trang, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the event is expected to create a good chance for businesses to seek potential partners and build goods distribution networks in Thailand.BJC is one of the leading groups in Thailand that owns MM Mega Market chains in Vietnam and nearly 1,000 Big C supermarkets in Thailand.With the strong support of BJC, Vietnamese goods could penetrate into Thailand, especially Big C supermarkets, Trang said.Phidsanu Pongwatana, CEO of the MM Mega Market Co. Ltd., said there is much room for Vietnamese farm produce, aquatic products, fruits, and regional specialties. Thai consumers are in favour of many made-in-Vietnam products, he added.As Vietnam is an important market of MM Mega Market, it wants to implement two strategies at the same time, including the trade of high-quality products to serve customers in Vietnam and increase the study of special products to boost exports to Thailand as well as markets with the presence of Big C, he said.Over the past time, many Vietnamese products exported to Thailand through MM Mega Market such as dragon fruits and sweet potatoes have received positive feedback from Thai customers, he added.-VNA