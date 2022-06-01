Environment After record rainfall, Hanoi to face more downpours, hail Experiencing two hours of continuous heavy rain on May 29 afternoon with rainfall breaking a record in 1986, the capital city is expected to face more prolonged downpours, possibly hail, on May 30 and 31.

Environment Heavy rains forecast to continue in northern localities The northern midland and mountainous regions are forecast to witness moderate and heavy rain on May 30 – 31, with rainfalls of 50-100 mm, even over 120 mm, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Rare primates turn up in Thanh Hoa nature reserve Five rare primate species were discovered in the Pu Hu Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Videos New model promoting green tourism in Hoi An ancient town “Green house” models have been installed in 54 villages and wards in Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province, to raise public awareness about environmental protection, reduce ocean waste, and build green tourism.