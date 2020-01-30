Weightlifters on way to berths at Tokyo Olympic Games
Hoang Thi Duyen (second from right) at the podium (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s weightlifters bagged 10 gold medals on the two competition days of the recent 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, signalling a good start for the sport in the year, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.
On January 29, Hoang Thi Duyen won three golds in the women’s 59kg in the snatch, clean and jerk and total with 97kg, 116kg and 213kg.
Meanwhile, Thach Kim Tuan earned three golds in the men’s 61kg on January 28, thus strengthening his position among Asia’s top eight and his bid for an Olympic berth.
Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan also triumphed at the men’s 55kg event with three gold medals while Khong My Phuong clinched one gold with a snatch of 73kg in the women’s 45kg.
The weightlifting event was among those that help athletes earn ranking points for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.
Afterwards, Vietnamese weightlifters will compete at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships, the final qualifying round for the Games slated for April in Kazakhstan./.
