Culture - Sports Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory celebrated A festival was held at the Dong Da Mound special national relic site in Hanoi on January 29 (the fifth day of the Lunar New Year) to mark the 231st anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory over Chinese Qing invaders.

Culture - Sports Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.

Culture - Sports Formation, development of Ha Thai lacquerware craft village Ha Thai lacquerware is now enjoying a new vitality and has established a firm position among the famous craft villages in Vietnam, with most of its products being exported.