Politics Communist parties of Vietnam, India to further beef up cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja and presented a congratulatory letter from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong to Raja on his re-election to this post at the recent 24th CPI Congress.

Politics PM successfully wraps up working trip to Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh returned to Hanoi on November 13 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics HCM City's leader welcomes secretary of Cuban parliament, state council Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on November 12 received Homero Acosta Alvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese PMs agree to boost bilateral ties in all fields Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on November 13 agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations and intensify bilateral ties in all fields during their meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.