Welcome ceremony held for New Zealand Prime Minister
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 afternoon hosted a welcome ceremony for his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern who is on an official visit to Vietnam until November 17.
Welcome ceremony held for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 afternoon hosted a welcome ceremony for his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern who is on an official visit to Vietnam until November 17.
Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
This is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Ardern since she took office in 2017.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo: VNA)During the visit, PM Ardern is scheduled to make a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, meet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, take part in a business dialogue between the two countries, participate in an event on agricultural connectivity, and visit Ho Chi Minh City.
The trip is expected to help enhance political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in such fields as politics - diplomacy, defence - security, economy, investment, labour, education, technology, climate change, and digital transformation./.