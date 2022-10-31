Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A grand welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state was held in Beijing on October 31 for Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is on an official visit to China.



The ceremony at the Great Hall of the People was chaired by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and attended by many Chinese high-ranking officials.

The ceremony at the Great Hall of the People is chaired by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (R) (Photo: VNA)



As the cars of the Vietnamese Party leader and the Vietnamese delegation marched into the site, 21-gun salute was fired.

The Vietnamese and Chinese Party leaders posed for photos together and reviewed the guards of honour.



Following the ceremony, they held talks./.