Representatives from agencies and local authorities launch the campaign on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Cao Lanh city in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 12 to launch a campaign on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Vietnam.

The ceremony was co-organised by the Centre for Natural Resources and Environmental Communication under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam, and Dong Thap province’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Speaking at the event, Cao Minh Tuan, deputy director of the centre, said the event was one of the activities to mark International Day of Biodiversity (May 22) which has the theme “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity” this year.

In Vietnam, wetlands play an important role in socio-economic development, environmental protection, and climate change response.

Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Gia Vien district in the northern province of Ninh Binh. (Photo: kinhtemoitruong.vn)

With an area of about 12 million ha, wetlands in Vietnam make an important contribution to ecological balance, habitats of thousands of species of creatures, and providing livelihoods for millions of people.

The diversity of wetland types in Vietnam has contributed to the diversity of species, which is significant to the country and the world. Wetlands have also contributed to providing food and aquatic products for domestic demand and export.



Tuan said that the conservation and sustainable development of wetlands in Vietnam have always been defined as one of the sustainable development goals. The Government has issued many decrees and decisions to promote the value of wetlands and overcome difficulties and inadequacies in wetland conservation and exploitation.

After the ceremony, a conference was held to provide information that is expected to help raise public awareness of the conservation and sustainable use of Vietnam's wetlands.



Agencies and local authorities also organised the signing of community commitments in conserving Tram Chim National Park in Tam Nong district of Dong Thap province. A photo exhibition was opened the same day, displaying winning works in a photo contest on the conservation and sustainable use of Vietnam's wetlands in 2022./.