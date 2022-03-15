WFF Vietnam pilots waste sorting at source in Can Tho’s rural areas
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam on March 15 worked with departments and sectors of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on a plan to pilot a waste sorting at source model and organic fertiliser production in rural areas as part of the “Waste management in the Mekong Delta” project funded by Germany.
Can Tho residents focus on sorting wastes (Photo: https://dttg.baotainguyenmoitruong.vn/)
Project Manager Trinh Thi Long said that after the first pilot project of waste separation at source implemented in Long An province, the fund decided to carry out the next model in Can Tho city, with the participation of Minh Thong Company.
She expressed her hope for the direction and consensus of local authorities at all levels, the enthusiastic and responsible participation of families, and the active engagement of departments, agencies and organisations for the successful implementation of the project.
Deputy head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Cao Thi Minh Thao said that the implementation of waste sorting at source in rural areas will help the city better address the environmental pollution problem.
The German-funded "Waste management in the Mekong Delta" project has been improving the region’s waste management to prevent waste sources that pollute the environment and ocean. After a pilot period in an urban area - Ward 3 of Long An’s Tan An city from August 2020, the project has obtained some positive results such as more than 85 percent of residents backing the waste separation at source, and reducing 30-40 percent of waste to be burned or buried as organic waste is separated from mixed waste to make organic fertiliser./.