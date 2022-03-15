Environment Hoi An aims to be ‘zero plastic waste’ destination The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the centre for Supporting Green Development and PRO Vietnam have donated 54 ‘green houses’ (dust bins made from reform plastic) and waste classification tools to Hoi An City’s Women’s Union to boost recycling and zero plastic waste in the community.

Environment Dien Bien struck by 4.5 magnitude quake A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Dien Bien Dong district in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 14 morning.

Environment Vietnam striving to protect water resources in river basins The International Day of Action for Rivers (March 14) is a day dedicated to solidarity - when diverse communities around the world come together with one voice to say that rivers matter.

Society UNDP helps Vietnam strengthen women’s resilience to climate change The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting Vietnam to enhance gender mainstreaming in the National Adaptation Plans so that it is more gender-responsive and better able to meet the needs, priorities, and challenges faced by women, according to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen.