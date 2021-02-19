Cau Ngu (also known as Nghinh Ong) festival represents the spiritual life of locals in coastal localities in the central region, and derives from the Nam Hai (Whale Saint) worshipping custom.

The festival is held annually after the Lunar New Year, when fishermen start a new fishing season. It aims to express gratitude towards Nam Hai for safeguarding fishermen, and pray for bumper hauls of fish, safe voyages and peace for the nation.

The festival is organised for 1-3 days both at sea and in temples, covering a number of traditional practices and art performances.

The festival has been an indispensable part of life in fishing villages and is an important spiritual and cultural event, staged in the hope of winning favour with the sea god./.

VNA